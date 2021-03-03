Gov. Jim Justice lowers age for COVID vaccine eligibility

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Jim Justice announced on Wednesday during his daily COVID briefing that the minimum age to qualify for the vaccine has been lowered from 65-years-old to 50-years-old.

Currently, West Virginia is ranked 9th in the country by the Centers for Disease Control for doses administered per 100,000 people.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the state has administered 96.5 percent of the total doses they have received.

Gov. Justice stressed that in order to receive a vaccine, residents must be registered on the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System.

For more information, please visit the West Virginia DHHR COVID Vaccine webpage.