Gov. Jim Justice calls West Virginia a “found diamond” during State of the State speech

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivered his fifth state of the state address on Wednesday.

The governor covered a variety of West Virginia’s concerns, from proposing taxation changes (lowering income tax, increasing tax on things like candy and cigarettes and imposing an income tax) to requesting residents of the deeply red state to accept and support president Biden. But Justice got sentimental towards the end of his speech as he reflected on the past year spent in the pandemic.

“It’s been tough. And you’ve had all kinds of sleepless nights,” said Justice. “COVID. No one even knew what in the world it was.”

Justice also extended his deepest congratulations to West Virginia for going from a state that ranked at the bottom of many lists to the state that’s leading the country in vaccine protocol and the destruction of COVID-19.

“We were 50th in all kinds of things,” said Justice. “We were competing against Mississippi like I said, [for] who was going to be dead last. And we were the blunt end of a lot of bad jokes. And now, we are that diamond in the rough that people — we’re not the diamond that is going to be found. We are the diamond that they have found.”

Justice went on to say he hopes this year is the starting point for other states to see and expect greatness from West Virginia.

“I want us to be even better. I won’t be satisfied until West Virginia’s success is no longer a surprise,” said Justice. “I want every other state in America to know, if they want to get to the top of the mountain in anything they do, they’re going to have to go right through the Mountain State to get there.”