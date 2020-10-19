Gov. Jim Justice announces multi-million dollar state park improvement and new Roads to Prosperity projects

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W. Va. (WDVM) — Governor Jim Justice was joined by local leaders to announce the multi-million dollar improvement project to Cacapon State Park.

The nearly 33 million dollar project includes a new addition to the lodge, improvements to water and wastewater infrastructure, and the first RV campsite in Cacapon State Park History.

The lodge will receive a $25.3 million dollar renovation that adds 78 guest rooms, a dining room, a lounge, a spa, and an indoor pool. Existing facilities will also receive major upgrades, including remodeling the lobby and guest rooms, creating new conference spaces, and upgrading utility and electrical equipment. The $1 million dollar campsite will have full hookups and space for 26 RVs.

Gov. Justice stated that Cacapon State Park is beautiful beyond belief and that he is excited to see the renovations when they are completed. He also referred back to his favorite saying that anyone who is not proud of their own pond is not much of a frog.

“One of the very first projects that anybody brought to me was Cacapon. Because they know how successful Cacapon can be and everything. But to do this project here would not only be, you know, probably the jewel of our park system.”

The Director of the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, Stephen McDaniels echoed Governor Justice’s enthusiasm about the new renovations.

“This is going to provide a great recreational opportunity not just for those folks but people who are traveling through West Virginia throughout the summer and wintertime.”

He also highlighted that Cacapon State Park is not far from places like Baltimore and Washington D.C. He believes that the new renovations will bring more visitors to the Eastern Panhandle.

Governor Justice also announced the new Berkeley Springs Bypass which is part of the Roads to Prosperity program. The bypass will expand a 3 mile stretch of U.S. Route 522 from 3 lanes to a 4 lane highway. The bypass will begin south of Winchester Grade Road and extend north of Martinsburg Road.

Gov. Justice highlighted that project “will alleviate traffic congestion, enhance safety, and increase roadway capacity along the U.S. 522 corridor.”

This project will allow vehicles to bypass U.S. 522, which sees a current traffic volume of 13,400 vehicles per day with approximately 30 percent of those vehicles are trucks. The project includes the construction of three bridges; one mainline bridge and one overpass bridge, as well as three new at-grade intersections. The project will also create an interchange with the already existing WV9/Martinsburg Road.