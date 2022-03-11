CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginians can dispose up to 10 tires at various collection events this month.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is hosting three events this March in addition to ongoing tire collections. The events are part of the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP).

The three events, one of which will occur this weekend, include:

CountyDate/Time Location
BraxtonSaturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kenton Meadows Warehouse (Just across the bridge over the Elk River on Little Buffalo Road, Gassaway)
KanawhaSaturday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking lot at the intersection of C Street and 4th Avenue (South Charleston)
Pendleton Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rescheduled from March 12 due to weather)Pendleton County Economic Authority Lot (100 Thorn Creek Road, Franklin)
The locations, dates and times for the WVDEP’s tire collection events this March. Information courtesy of the WVDEP.

Tires must be car tires and light truck tires only and removed from rims. The WVDEP asks people to stay in their vehicles while dropping off tires.

West Virginians can also dispose tires at ongoing tire collections hosted by the WVDEP:

CountyDay/TimeLocation
Boone CountyEvery Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.Boone County Recycling Center
Brooke CountyEvery Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.Brooke County Recycling Center
Calhoun CountyThird Friday of the Month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Cabot Station Recycling Center on Route 5
Fayette CountyThird Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New River Health in Oak Hill (Old K-Mart lot)
Hancock CountyCall Hancock County Solid Waste Authority for days/hours. — (304) 459-3269Hancock County Recycle and Convenience Center, New Cumberland
Mason CountyCall Recycling Center for days/hours. — (304) 675-7855Mason County Recycling Center on Fairgrounds Road
Mercer CountyFirst Friday of the month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.Mercer County Landfill
Monroe CountySecond Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.Monroe County Recycling Center
Pocahontas CountyCall Pocahontas County Landfill for days/hours. — (304) 799-4199Pocahontas County Landfill, Dunmore, WV
Tucker CountyFirst Thursday of the month from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tucker County Landfill
Wayne CountyFirst Monday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Wayne County Solid Waste Authority
Wyoming CountyFirst Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wyoming County Landfill
Ongoing tire collection events hosted by the WVDEP. Information courtesy of the WVDEP.

More information about tire collection events and updates can be found on the WVDEP website.