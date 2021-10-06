Good grief! 7 places you can search for a Great Pumpkin in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — With fall in full swing, pumpkins and all things autumn are on everyone’s mind. Here is a list of pumpkin patches that you can visit in West Virginia.

Old McDonald’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze offers pumpkins for purchase, a corn maze, jump pad, animals for viewing, a giant slide, playground, trails, games and hayrides.

Because of COVID-19, their hayrides will operate at 50% capacity, the usual Corn Castle and Kiddle zip line will not be available and the Maze Game will be virtual-only. General admission is $6, and hayrides are an additional $4; children 3 years and under are free for admission and hayrides. Old McDonald’s is open every weekend in October from noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Location: 1597 Arden Nollville Road, Inwood in Berkeley County. Contact: 304-839-2330.

Okes Family Farms offers a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, hayrides and sweet treats.

Opening day for the farm is Saturday, Oct. 16. After that and through the remainder of October, it will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Okes Family Farm is also hosting a special ‘Witches Night’ event on Friday, Oct. 22.

Festival admission is $10 per person with free admission for children 4 and under, but group discounts are available for parties with more than 4 people. The farm only accepts cash and checks! Check the Okes Family Farms Facebook page for event updates.

Location: 614 Blue Jay 6 Rd, Cool Ridge in Raleigh County. Contact: 304-673-3268

Orr’s Farm Market offers a pick your own pumpkin patch, apple picking, hayrides and a corn maze as well as other one-day activities. You can reserve spots for fall activities on their website. Packages for activities start at $5.99 per person.

Pumpkin Patch Hours are as follows:

Monday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 682 Orr Drive, Martinsburg in Berkeley County. Contact: 304-263-1168

Town & County Nursery offers pre-picked pumpkins and produce for purchase, a corn maze and even a Christmas tree farm later in the year. The farm is run by Bob and Tracy Tabb. They are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Wednesday.

Location: 1885 Darke Ln, Kearneysville in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. Contact: 304-676-7564

Chandler’s Pumpkin Farm LLC offers pumpkins, a giant slide, an apple slingshot, a petting zoo and lots of games including, an obstacle course, calf roping and archery. They also have food available every weekend.

Admission is $7 per person with free admission for children 2 and under. Apple slingshots are 3/$1 and pumpkins range from $3-10. Chandler Pumpkin Farm is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.

Location: 94 Dickens Road, Elkview in Kanawha County. Contact: 304-989-4011, chandler.pumpkinfarm@gmail.com, and they have a contact form on their website.

Cherry Brooke Farm offers prepicked pumpkins (but you better hurry because they are already running low!) as well as sunflowers and fall sweet treats. Entry to enjoy the farm is free. Times for the coming weekend have not been determined. Check their Facebook to make sure Cherry Brooke Farm still has pumpkins available.

Location: Cherry Ridge Road, Mount Storm in Grant County. Contact: 304-813-2775

Sunset View Farms offers pumpkins, hayrides, corn maze and other games. They are open from 10 a.m. to dark on Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to dark on Sundays. Admission is $8 for children 4-12 and $10 for adults; children under 4 are free.

Location: 502 Sugar Run Road, Ballard in Monroe County. Contact: 304-660-9460.