GoFundMe for CPD Patrolman Johnson’s family exceeds goal within 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Condolences continue to pour in from across the tri-state for Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson, who was shot Tuesday, Dec. 1 in the line of duty.

The Charleston Police Department Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association set up a GoFundMe for Johnson’s family Wednesday, Dec. 2. In less than 24 hours, the account has already exceeded its $20,000 goal.

Thank You for all your Love and support … Please keep the Johnson family in your prayers during this difficult time. The Charleston Police Department/Facebook

The officer was responding to a parking complaint in the 200 block Garrison Avenue on Charleston’s West Side around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 when she was shot in the line of duty. Law enforcement said a male suspect shot Johnson and fled the scene. A man was caught further down Garrison Avenue, was shot by officers during his arrest and was hospitalized at CAMC Memorial Hospital overnight. As of this writing, charges in Tuesday’s incident remain to be filed.

WOWK File photo of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson

Wednesday, Dec. 2, CPD Chief of Police James “Tyke” Hunt said it was determined Johnson cannot sustain life on her own.

The department says on the GoFundMe page, Johnson is an organ donor and will be donating her organs to save the lives of others.

Johnson was sworn into the CPD in January 2019 at 26-years-old after serving as a humane officer. She was the first female officer sworn into the department by Charleston’s first female mayor, Amy Goodwin.

Hundreds of people showed up for a candlelight vigil at Laidley Field Wednesday night and shared their testimonies of officer Johnson, including Chief Hunt, Mayor Amy Goodwin, and Johnson’s mother Cheryl.

“She loved this city. She loved her job. And she tried to protect everybody…I never dreamed until this happened, how many people in this community loved her.. and that means more to me than anything in this world,” Johnson’s mother Cheryl said at Wednesday’s vigil. “I want to thank everyone who has been to the hospital today and yesterday, just to share a story… just to hold her hand… and tell her goodbye…”

Donations can still be made to the GoFundMe page.

I want to thank everyone for their show of support for Patrolman Cassie Johnson, her mother, Sheryl Johnson, and the rest of the Johnson family. The display of pictures and signs throughout our city is truly moving. I wanted to take a moment to share with you one way the Charleston Police Department will ensure Patrolman Cassie Johnson is remembered by all who follow in her brave footsteps should they answer the call to serve. All members of the Charleston Police Department are issued a unit number and it signifies their seniority and rank. Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s unit number is 146. I am officially giving the order to retire unit number 146 on the Charleston Police Department’s roster. The Charleston Police Department roster will forever reflect “In Memory – Cassie Johnson” beside the now retired unit number.

You may see a pin showing the numbers 146 affixed to uniforms of your Charleston Police Officers, or other memorabilia with 146 on it. This is our way of honoring the heroic acts of our fallen sister, Patrolman Cassie Johnson, as she gave her life while serving her home city.