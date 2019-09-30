GM strike heading into Week 3

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — As the national General Motors Strike reaches its third week over pay and health benefits, the United Auto Workers (UAW) in Martinsburg are continuing to stand strong, demanding a change locally. ​ ​ ​

On Monday, workers from the UAW Local 1590 GM plant held signs along Caperton Boulevard, showing their solidarity.

The workers are not only asking for better wages, affordable healthcare, job security and their fair share of the profits, but say they’re fighting for the new workers, the future generation. ​ ​ ​

“We have a lot of new workers coming in that are keeping temporary statuses for far too long, years on end,” said Vanessa Banks, UAW 1590 President. “The rest of us are making good money and a decent wage; they should too.”​ ​

With no clear end in sight, the workers say they’ll continue to strike until a resolution is reached.

A General Motors spokesperson said in a statement: