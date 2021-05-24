Glenville man charged after allegedly having sex with teen girl as repayment for homework help

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly having sex with a teenage girl as repayment for homework assistance in Glenville, troopers said.

On Apr. 3, troopers with the Glenville detachment of the West Virginia State Police spoke with a woman who advised that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted, according to a criminal complaint.

John Lunsford

After that, troopers spoke with the victim and received an audio statement where she disclosed that John Lunsford, 37, of Glenville, “had sex with her on three different occasions and that [she] was afraid of Lunsford,” troopers said.

During that time, Lunsford “helped her with homework and made the victim repay him,” with sexual acts, according to the complaint.

On Apr. 5, troopers interviewed Lunsford who “denied having any sexual interactions with the victim,” and that “he would help the victim with homework but would not make her repay him,” troopers said.

On Apr. 9, troopers conducted a forensic interview with the female juvenile, during which time she stated that Lunsford told her she “did not have to worry about getting pregnant because he was fixed,” according to the complaint.

On Apr. 16, troopers again spoke with the juvenile, who stated that Lunsford “showed her several pornographic images on his cellphone,” troopers said.

On May 7, troopers spoke to Lunsford in reference to the victim’s comment “stating he was fixed,” to which Lunsford stated that “he twisted his testicle and had to have one removed” and because of that, “he is unable to have kids,” according to the complaint.

Troopers said that they made several attempts to have Lunsford take a polygraph test, however Lunsford “was evasive in taking the polygraph.”

Lunsford has been charged with sexual abuse by parent or guardian, use of persons in debt/bondage, three counts of third-degree sexual assault and three counts of second-degree sexual assault. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.