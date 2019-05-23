‘Get A Life’ helps students learn to save smart

West Virginia middle school students gathered in Ranson Wednesday to learn how to save smart.
State Treasurer John Perdue’s “Get A Life” program is a budget simulation that teaches students about managing their personal finances. Students were each given a card with details like a job, family size, and monthly income, and used that information to create a budget and figure out what they can afford.
They were able to go around to multiple tables with “real life” necessities like doctors visits, buying a car, and more and were able to decide what they wanted to spend their money on.
“I want to properly learn how to use my money so I don’t waste it on certain things and how I can use it responsibly and what I need to live,” Breezy Ressler said, an 8th grader.
School officials say they are seeing positive outcomes from this program as students transition into high school.
