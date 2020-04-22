Georgia ID theft case leads to Fayette County man

West Virginia

by: Douglas Fritz

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Deputies in Fayette County were alerted to a case of identity theft from Georgia. That led to the arrest of Matthew Morton, 18, of Cunard, WV.

Morton is accused of creating a fake check from an elderly relative and cashing it at a local bank. The check was made out to Morton and the signature of the relative was forged, investigators said.

The charges against Morton include Identity Theft, Forgery, Uttering and Counterfeiting. The case is now going through the court process.

