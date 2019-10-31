George the Ghost haunts Apollo Civic Theatre

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Ghost stories have been told for decades, but one ghost in particular has chosen to stick around Martinsburg’s Apollo Civic Theatre.

“People have told George’s story for decades and I don’t think he’s going anywhere anytime soon,” said Theatre Director Michael Null.

George the Ghost has been lingering around The Apollo Civic Theatre since the 1970s and is thought to be the spirit of a theatre grip who couldn’t leave the place he loved.

“If you don’t see him, you can tell when he’s around by smelling his cigar.” said Null.

According to witnesses, George has a brown beard and wears a flannel underneath bib overalls. Null says anyone that’s come in contact with George has been startled, but George seems like a friendly spirit.

“To all my ghostly friends, this is a neat place to hang out.” said Null.