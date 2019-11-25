Gaboya Place Group Home to close its doors; employee suspended for alleged assault

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Gaboya Place Group Home, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Eastern Panhandle, will soon shut down, officials say.

This comes around a time when a staff member was suspended for an alleged assault.

When WDVM reached out to officials from Gaboya Place Group Home, they said: “Since these matters relate to individual care for clients we are not at liberty to provide additional details. We decided that it was in the best interest of both our residents and our ongoing operations in West Virginia to close the Gaboya home and relocate them to other suitable facilities.”

Officials say they are currently working with the state of West Virginia to find appropriate housing for all residents before they officially close their doors.

Gaboya adds, they have suspended the staff involved in the alleged Sept. 9 incident.

Martinsburg Police is investigating, actively working to track down the alleged suspect who they believe is in Washington, D.C.

The group home will close on December 2, 2019.