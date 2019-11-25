Gaboya Place Group Home to close its doors; employee suspended for alleged assault

West Virginia

The group home will close on December 2, 2019.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Gaboya Place Group Home, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Eastern Panhandle, will soon shut down, officials say.

This comes around a time when a staff member was suspended for an alleged assault.

When WDVM reached out to officials from Gaboya Place Group Home, they said: “Since these matters relate to individual care for clients we are not at liberty to provide additional details. We decided that it was in the best interest of both our residents and our ongoing operations in West Virginia to close the Gaboya home and relocate them to other suitable facilities.”

Officials say they are currently working with the state of West Virginia to find appropriate housing for all residents before they officially close their doors.

Gaboya adds, they have suspended the staff involved in the alleged Sept. 9 incident.

Martinsburg Police is investigating, actively working to track down the alleged suspect who they believe is in Washington, D.C.

The group home will close on December 2, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories