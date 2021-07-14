Funeral services held for Martinsburg Mayor Harriet Johnson

Throngs filed into the Brown Funeral Home in Martinsburg to pay respects on the passing of Mayor Harriet Johnson who died last week in a medical emergency at age 72.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Funeral services were held Wednesday for Martinsburg’s mayor, Harriet Johnson, who died suddenly from a medical emergency last week at age 72.

She was the first female mayor in the city’s 243-year history, elected just last year. A graduate of Martinsburg High School, Johnson served on the city council for four years, chaired the city’s housing authority and was an enthusiastic cheerleader for progress in the Berkeley County seat. Friends at her memorial reflected fondly on her legacy to the community she loved.

Joseph Bowers, who worked closely with Mayor Johnson, said she was “born and raised here and had deep roots in this city. She took great pride in everything that she did, every person that she touched in this community.”

The city council is collecting letters of interest from registered Martinsburg voters, with a year of residency, to choose Mayor Johnson’s successor.