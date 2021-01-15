Funeral held for West Virginia hero, Chuck Yeager

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin took a moment today to honor West Virginia legend, General Chuck Yeager who passed away in December.

The funeral for the West Virginia native was held in Charleston on Friday. The legendary aviator is best known for his historical flight in the Bell X1 Rocket in 1947 which made him the first test pilot to break the sound barrier.

The two senators had noting but praise for the West Virginia legend.

“He was an incredible aviator, a great American hero, so patriotic,” Capito stated. “And we sure are proud of him and we sure miss him and God speed to ya.”

Senator Manchin echoed the praise from his counterpart.

“The legacy Chuck leaves is such an important part of our heritage as West Virginians. Our little state has mined the coal that forged the steel that built the tanks and ships that keep our country the strongest in the world,” Manchin explained. “It is an honor to remember chuck as part of our military service heritage and our way of life that sinks deep into the roots of West Virginia’s rich culture.”

General Yeager was 97 years old. He passed away on December 7th, 2020.