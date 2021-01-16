Funeral held for victims of Martinsburg bar shooting

People gathered to remember two victims who died in a shooting that happened at Laddie’s Bar and Grill in Martinsburg, West Virginia on January 3rd, 2021.

INWOOD, W. Va. (WDVM) — People gathered to remember two victims who died in a shooting that happened at Laddie’s Bar and Grill in Martinsburg, West Virginia on January 3rd.

Dozens attended the funeral for 52-year-old Richard Light Sr. and 39-year-old Robert Truhan at South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood, W. Va., many taking their motorcycles to attend.

Both men were members of the Warlocks Motorcycle Club and members other motorcycle groups were present at the funeral.

In light of details that have been released regarding the investigation of the incident, Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon had officers around the area of the funeral.

“We had additional resources out to address any potential situations,” Sheriff Harmon explained. “And what I saw today was very reassuring in regards to the warlocks and other groups so I very much appreciate that.”