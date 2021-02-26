Fugitive arrested for connection to a Martinsburg shooting, hid in attic to avoid authorities

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — The United States Marshal Service has arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting last May.

Darius Porter was hiding in the attic of a residence on Fishhook Lane in Hedgesville. Members of the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the property.

After a brief standoff, Porter was found in the attic and taken into custody. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deployed tear gas into the residence. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and wanton endangerment.

The shooting happened on Diesel Drive in Martinsburg last year.

Authorities are still looking for Darius’ brother Demetri Porter to charge him for his connection to the same shooting.

Anyone with any information of his location should notify the U.S. Marshals Service at (304) 267-7179.