From playing in a band to leading a band, first female band director takes the lead at Martinsburg High

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Casie Adams, who was Casie Rogers during her school years, is now leading the Martinsburg Bulldog Band.

Born and raised in Martinsburg, she went to schools in Martinsburg and developed her music interests from there. Casie’s music passion started in Martinsburg South Middle School, where she played trumpet with her teacher Mr. Lynch, Jr. After middle school, Caise went to Martinsburg High School to continue her music interest.

“Even my freshman year I just I call pride in it. I didn’t want to do band as a high schooler and my mom was like, you need to do it one year as she was in the band, and in the big Martinsburg community, everybody knows about the legacy of the band and just being a part of that I have been able to come back, I was really like I just need to go back and I want to be the director there one day,” she added.

Casie Adams graduated from Martinsburg High School in 2009 after four years, where she played trumpet in the marching band, she went to Shepherd University to pursue her music education. She started her music education career after she back to Martinsburg as a music teacher in South Middle School, then the band director for the school for 3 years.

Casie took over the position in Martinsburg High School at the beginning of the school year.

“My passion from being a student at Martinsburg high in the band has always been to come back one day and be the director,” she said.

As the first female band director for a high school band, Casie Adams wants to bring a different perspective to the band.

“I know a lot of people visualize band directors as being males, so coming back in, you know, to this program and being a female in the first female director. Just go out and make a statement and make the band the best that they can be,” she said.

“I wanted to come back here and bring that legacy back that our community or parts of our community, you know, young and old, knew what band should have been, being a Martinsburg bulldog band member and just a supporter of the band,” she added.

The Bandspectacular event will be held this Saturday, Oct. 9 in Martinsburg High School.