Freedom Hearts Animal Rescue prepares for kitten season, but needs public’s help

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– With kitten season on the horizon, a West Virginia rescue is planning ahead and trying to get kittens their forever home.

Gerrardstown’s very own Freedom Hearts Animal Rescue is near full capacity with cats and is asking for the public’s help. Petsmart has partnered with Freedom Hearts to help house cats until they are adopted. Freedom Heart’s Executive Director Gloria Keyser said being over cat capacity has hit their foster home’s expenses hard.

“Yeah and it’s really hard, donations are very few to come by so we struggle at certain times of the year and we’ve been fortunate enough that Petsmart has helped us a lot.” said Keyser.

Freedom Hearts Animal Rescue also houses dogs, reptiles, fish, and small companion animals, along with a focus on helping those in high kill shelters. They have also been serving the Berkeley County community since 2016.

For anyone wanting to get involved as a volunteer or want more information, click here.