Free vaccine clinics to open in 10 West Virginia state parks

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — In another push to get more residents vaccinated against the coronavirus, Governor Jim Justice on Friday that vaccine clinics will be opening in multiple West Virginia state parks. Beginning April 30, new free vaccination clinics will open in 10 state parks and forests across the state.

The clinics will open in the following locations:

Berkeley Springs State Park

Cedar Creek State Park

Chief Logan State Park

Coopers Rock State Forest

Greenbrier State Forest

Kanawha State Forest

Little Beaver State Park

Pipestem Resort State Park

Tu-Endie-Wei State Park

Tygart Lake State Park

“Before Memorial Day, we are going to start with the high-traffic community parks, and we’ll add more as needed,” Justice said during his Friday press conference. The clinics will be open to park employees and their families, as well as park guests, and will be placed in central locations inside of the parks.

This comes on the heels of the governor’s initiative to award $100 savings bonds to 16- through 35-year-olds who get vaccinated. West Virginia’s weekly vaccination rate has been on the decline, and although Justice is pushing for more people to get vaccinated, he said he is not likely to issue any vaccine mandates.

“I do not believe that we really can just come out and mandate without a federal response … The only thing i can do is just continue to do what I have been doing over and over and over, is try to find creative ways to get more people across the finish line,” said Justice.

According to the governor, the median age of West Virginians testing positive has dropped to 34. However, on Friday the state also reported no counties in the red for the number of COVID-19 cases.