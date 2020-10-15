Free testing available as WV surpasses 19K COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials say two more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19 as the total number of virus cases in the Mountain State rises to more than 19,000.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 94-year-old female from Kanawha County and a 65-year-old male from Cabell County.

As of 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, the WV DHHR reports 264 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to 19,082 cases since the pandemic began. The total includes 4,623 active cases, 180 current hospitalizations, 14,066 recoveries and 393 deaths.

Health officials say the state has received a total of 655,692 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positive rate of 3.12% and a cumulative percent positive rate of 2.82%.

Doddridge County remains red on the County Alert System map, while Marshall, Berkeley, Morgan, Randolph and Mingo counties are orange. Hancock, Wirt, Upshur, Nicholas, Wyoming and Wayne counties are gold, and all other counties are listed as yellow or green.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (155), Berkeley (1,315), Boone (280), Braxton (30), Brooke (142), Cabell (1,092), Calhoun (32), Clay (50), Doddridge (59), Fayette (697), Gilmer (60), Grant (177), Greenbrier (146), Hampshire (118), Hancock (188), Hardy (100), Harrison (588), Jackson (336), Jefferson (495), Kanawha (3,196), Lewis (62), Lincoln (203), Logan (701), Marion (337), Marshall (231), Mason (155), McDowell (100), Mercer (494), Mineral (196), Mingo (478), Monongalia (2,190), Monroe (175), Morgan (89), Nicholas (160), Ohio (433), Pendleton (63), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (62), Preston (172), Putnam (739), Raleigh (629), Randolph (360), Ritchie (23), Roane (82), Summers (67), Taylor (157), Tucker (50), Tyler (24), Upshur (203), Wayne (465), Webster (15), Wetzel (71), Wirt (23), Wood (444), Wyoming (152).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County , 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV Berkeley County , 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV Boone County , 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV Cabell County , 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered) Doddridge County , 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV Kanawha County , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Old Smith’s Parking Lot, 106 Beech Street, Clendenin, WV (flu shots offered)

, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Old Smith’s Parking Lot, 106 Beech Street, Clendenin, WV (flu shots offered) Lincoln County , 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV Marion County , 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV Mingo County , 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Tug Valley H.S., 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV

, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Tug Valley H.S., 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV Morgan County , 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Morgan County Health Department, 137 War Memorial Drive, Berkeley Springs, WV. Appointments are required. Call 304-258-1513.

, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Morgan County Health Department, 137 War Memorial Drive, Berkeley Springs, WV. Call 304-258-1513. Randolph County , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV Taylor County , 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered) Upshur County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Testing will also be available Friday, Oct. 16 in Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Marshall, Mingo, Randolph, Taylor, and Upshur counties. Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, including drive-through pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.