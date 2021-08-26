Free Narcan Day will aim to decrease overdose deaths

Arlington’s first responders carry Naloxone, or Narcan, to reverse the effects of an overdose.

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginians will be able to get free Narcan and participate in Narcan training in the Eastern Panhandle on September 1st.

The Free Narcan Day will take place at 17 sites in Morgan, Jefferson, and Berkeley counties. According to the Berkeley County Health Department, West Virginia has the highest number of overdose deaths per capita than any other state in the US. Berkeley County ranks as the third-highest county in West Virginia for overdose deaths. The event aims to decrease those deaths and save lives.

“It’s really important because Narcan is the easiest way to prevent overdose fatality and anybody can do it, so when you come on ‘save a life day,’ you’re going to learn how to recognize an opioid overdose, how to administer Narcan and then the next steps to take what you need to do afterward,” said Caroline Wilson Case Manager of the Berkeley County C.O.R.E Team.

You don’t need to preregister for the training. Anyone can show up at the training sites between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Information about the sites can be found by going to the event’s Facebook page.