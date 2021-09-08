Free Narcan Day aims to reduce overdose deaths

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Free Narcan Day was held in the Eastern Panhandle Wednesday.

People were able to receive free Narcan kits and Narcan training. The goal of the event was to help reduce opioid overdose deaths across the state in the future by giving people access to the resources needed to do so. The Berkeley County Health Department reports that West Virginia has the highest number of overdose deaths per capita than any other state in the U.S.

The event was held at seventeen sites across Morgan, Jefferson, and Berkeley Counties.

