Free COVID-19 testing planned in Jackson County, WV

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is offering free COVID-19 testing in Jackson County.

HHOMA officials says the testing will take place at Riverfront Park in Ravenswood Saturday, Sept. 26, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free to all residents and proof of insurance is not required, however, attendees should bring identification such as a driver’s license or proof of address, officials say. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

More testing hosted by the HHOMA is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3 in Ranson in Jefferson County.

The Department of Health and Human Resources has a full list of COVID-19 testing sites on its website.