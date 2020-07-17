Free COVID-19 testing in Berkeley and Jefferson Counties

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — There will be free COVID-19 testing on July 18 for Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

Testing will be from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Berkeley County’s testing will be held at the Patriot Antique Center and Flea Market in Martinsburg and Jefferson County’s testing will be held at the Ranson Civic Center in Ranson. There was also free testing on July 17th.

Governor Justice encourages all residents to go get tested even if they have no symptoms.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM