Free COVID-19 testing in Berkeley and Jefferson Counties this weekend

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Jim Justice said the West Virginia National Guard will help conduct free, optional COVID-19 testing in four counties on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16.

The free testing will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Berkeley County Martinsburg High School: 701 South Queen Street Martinsburg, WV

Jefferson County Ashbury United Methodist Church: 110 West North Street Charles Town, WV

Mercer County Bluefield State College, Harris-Jefferson Student Center Lower Parking Lot: 219 Rock Street Bluefield, WV

Raleigh County Commission on Aging: 1614 South Kanawha Street Beckley, WV



“We are targeting these counties… in order to make us one step better,” Justice said during his Thursday press conference. The plan was made to specifically help those who struggled to be seen by a physician or do not have insurance to pay for testing, but all county residents can get tested. Justice added that even asymptomatic residents may get tested.

Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, will be required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said.

“Gov. Justice directed the DHHR to develop an advisory group to assist in community outreach and education related to COVID-19 in African Americans, Latinos and other minorities in the state of West Virginia. We’re getting the word out about how important testing is in these communities and now we’re ready to put our plan into action to help save lives,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health in a press release sent Thursday.

Additional free testing sites will be considered and announced at a later time, the DHHR said.