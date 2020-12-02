Free COVID-19 in-home tests will be available for WV residents

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During his COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Jim Justice has announced in-home COVID-19 tests is offer free in-home COVID-19 testing in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the in-home test will be saliva-based and kits will be available for West Virginia residents at no cost. Gov. Jim Justice says any fees will be waived once a West Virginia address is entered on the Vault Health website.

According to the governor, Vault Health will mail the kits out when requested, walk people through the tests either by call or online and once the test is done and mailed back, Vault Health will give the results are fairly quick.

Secretary Bill Crouch says the in-home tests are PCR tests, which is considered the “gold standard” in COVID-19 detection with high accuracy rates, as effective as all drive-up tests.