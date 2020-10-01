Four new COVID-19 deaths; WV cases top 16,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting four additional West Virginians have died due to COVID-19 as the number of virus cases in the Mountain State tops 16,000.

State health officials confirm the deaths of a 70-year old female from Ohio County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 48-year old female from Marion County.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, the WV DHHR confirms 176 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Mountain State to 16,024. The total includes 4,068 active cases, 173 current hospitalizations, 11,602 recoveries and 354 total deaths.

The state has received 567,801 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positive rate of 2.67%, and a cumulative percent positive rate of 2.77%.

The state’s County Alert System map continues to show no counties in the red. Boone, Kanawha and Upshur counties are orange, while Wayne, Lincoln, Harrison, Barbour and Berkeley counties are gold. All other counties are green or yellow.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (83), Berkeley (1,049), Boone (240), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (858), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (28), Fayette (634), Gilmer (48), Grant (162), Greenbrier (129), Hampshire (109), Hancock (150), Hardy (92), Harrison (402), Jackson (278), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (2,772), Lewis (38), Lincoln (179), Logan (627), Marion (292), Marshall (182), Mason (144), McDowell (90), Mercer (430), Mineral (174), Mingo (392), Monongalia (2,059), Monroe (151), Morgan (58), Nicholas (114), Ohio (375), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (158), Putnam (590), Raleigh (538), Randolph (259), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (56), Taylor (131), Tucker (37), Tyler (16), Upshur (91), Wayne (407), Webster (7), Wetzel (61), Wirt (12), Wood (375), Wyoming (121).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today, Thursday, Oct. 1 in the following locations:

Boone County , 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville

, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville Cabell County , 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington

, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington Kanawha County , 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., South Charleston High School, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston (flu shots offered)

, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., South Charleston High School, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston (flu shots offered) Kanawha County , 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston (flu shots offered)

, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston (flu shots offered) Marion County , 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont

, 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont Taylor County , 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton

, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton Wayne County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tolsia High School, 1 Rebel Drive, Fort Gay

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM