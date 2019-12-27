Foster parents in West Virginia get a “date night”

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A foster care service in West Virginia is taking extra steps to make sure their foster parents are taken care of.

“There is a dire need in West Virginia for foster homes, we just need more. We need to do better, we need to help our kids,” Sarah Milburn said, a foster family home evaluator.

The Be-Hive is a service program under an agency called Burlington United Methodist Family Services in Martinsburg. It is a free service for parents and children within the agency to play and learn.

“It’s a great way to learn skills, it’s a great way to build self confidence and it’s a great way to spend time with one and other and to invest back into each other,” Mia Vansant said, the VP for Community Based Services.

Being a foster parent is not an easy job, the agency started a new program called “date night” to help. Parents can drop off their children at the Be-Hive and have a free night to themselves. Officials from the agency say, the feedback they received from foster parents is that it’s hard to find a babysitter for foster children who have experienced trauma.

“We watch them for four hours we provide dinner, a movie a craft, and the parents can do whatever it is that they want at that time,” Milburn said.

Right now, Be-Hive services are for families within the agency, but the hope is that this program inspires other agencies to offer more programs for their parents.