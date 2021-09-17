Former state senator sworn in as Berkeley County Magistrate Judge

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Former state Senator John Unger was sworn in at the Berkeley County Judicial Center as Magistrate Judge. Unger resigned from his state senate position in August to take on the judicial branch position.

23rd Judicial Circuit (Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties) Chief Circuit Judge Michael D. Lorensen appointed Senator Unger on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Unger fills the position left by the resignation of Magistrate Judge Richard Stephens, who left to take on the Family Court judge position, which was left vacant by the retirement of Judge David Greenberg. Stephens was appointed by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

Unger has been a member of the West Virginia State since he was elected in 1998, he has served as majority leader and he has been chairman of the Select Committee on Children and Poverty, the Committee on Children and Families, the Select Committee on Redistricting, the Joint Legislative Commission on Water Resources, and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. According to the press release from West Virginia Court, he also has served as vice-chairman of several committees.

Unger graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor’s degree and he continued his education at Oxford University and obtained a Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees.

