Former middle school teacher admits to trading sexual photos with teen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK/AP) — A former Miss Kentucky who worked as a teacher in West Virginia has admitted to exchanging sexual photos with a 15-year-old student.

Former Andrew Jackson Middle School teacher Ramsey Bearse, 29, entered a guilty plea Tuesday afternoon in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

It has been just over a year since Bearse was charged with four counts of sending obscene material to a minor. Authorities said Bearse sent pictures to a former student on the social media app Snapchat. Bearse cried in court as she pleaded guilty to one county of possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.

She said at least one of the photos she sent to the 15-year-old minor was intended for her husband. She claimed the student asked for additional photos and so she continued to send them because “I was afraid to not appease him.”

“Since I am the adult, and he was just a teenager, it is my fault, and I accept full blame for the situation,” Bearse said. “So that’s how I’m guilty of this crime. I messed up big-time.”

Bearse faces the possibility of a minimum penalty of up to two years in prison and a maximum of 50 years probation. Bearse would also have to register as a sex offender. Sentencing is set for January 17 at 10 a.m. Bearse will remain out on bond.