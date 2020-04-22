Former Martinsburg Mayor, Tony Senecal, dies at age 78

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Former Martinsburg Mayor Tony Senecal passed away Tuesday at the age of 78.
Senecal was a local businessman before he served as mayor in the 1990’s. After selling his Berkeley County businesses and retiring to Florida, Senecal found a new career as Donald Trump’s butler.
Senecal retired a second time shortly after Trump announced his bid for the White House in 2016.
“Tony was a good friend and was always interested in doing the best for the community,” said current Martinsburg Mayor George Karos. “He always wanted to help everyone that he could.”
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App