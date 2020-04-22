Former Martinsburg Mayor, Tony Senecal, dies at age 78

West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Former Martinsburg Mayor Tony Senecal passed away Tuesday at the age of 78.

Senecal was a local businessman before he served as mayor in the 1990’s. After selling his Berkeley County businesses and retiring to Florida, Senecal found a new career as Donald Trump’s butler.

Senecal retired a second time shortly after Trump announced his bid for the White House in 2016.

“Tony was a good friend and was always interested in doing the best for the community,” said current Martinsburg Mayor George Karos. “He always wanted to help everyone that he could.”

