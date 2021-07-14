Former Marshall football star, Jaquan Yulee, dies in Virginia car crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY/WOWK) — Jaquan Yulee was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Leafwood Road in Suffolk, VA.
Suffolk officials said police and fire-rescue units responded around 7:10 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 6400 block of Leafwood Road near South Quay Road. Units arrived to find a passenger vehicle that had flipped onto its roof.
Yulee, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant officials said. The investigation into the cause of the accident remains ongoing.
You’ll remember him from 2019, in the beginning of his Junior season, the bruising linebacker made his first career start in the season opening win against VMI. He left the VMI game with a serious injury as he broke his neck and did not play again in 2019. Before departing the VMI game, made six tackles, 1.5 for a loss, and had a pass deflection.
He just recently had been medically cleared to play but due to Marshall declaring him medically ineligible, he decided to leave the university and move on in his college playing career. He was yet to make a decision but he had narrowed it down to 3 HBCUs. Virginia State University, Central State University and Virginia Union University were all on his list.
He posted this on Twitter at 10:39am Tuesday morning:
The Marshall football community and beyond have been reacting through the night.