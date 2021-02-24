Former Fire Chief charged with embezzlement, fraudulent schemes

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former volunteer fire chief has been indicted for stealing from the Town of Sophia Volunteer Fire Department in Raleigh County.

Investigators with the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office say Kenneth Richard Churning, 60, took a total of $133,454.58 from the fire department from July 2017 through December 2019. Officials say the total was made up of $118,509.47 in ATM and cash withdrawals, $13,740 in

cashback transactions, and personal expense reimbursements totaling $1,205.11.