Former Berkeley Heights special education staff arraigned

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The three former special education staff members at Berkeley Heights Elementary School were all arraigned on Monday morning.

June Yurish, Kristin Douty and Christina Lester were arrested for failure to report suspected abuse and neglect in August.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Catie Wilkes- Delligatti, the state argued that their defense attorney, Christian Riddell, could not represent all three of them.

The arrests came after further investigation of an abuse incident reported in October 2018 by parent Amber Pack, who had her daughter Adri enrolled at Berkeley Heights Elementary School in Berkeley County, West Virginia at the time.

In court, Riddell was ordered to present a written brief explaining why he can represent the former teacher and two aides. Riddell has 15 days to brief the issue, according to authorities. The hearing is scheduled for November 18.