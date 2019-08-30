Former Berkeley Heights Elementary employees request jury trial

No hearings have been set yet.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Former Berkeley Heights Elementary School employees who were arrested in connection to a disturbing audio recording involving special needs students have asked to take their case to court, in front of a jury.

Teacher Christina Lester along with the two aides, June Yurish and Kristin Douty, were arrested and charged with failing to report suspected abuse and neglect for an incident dating back to fall of 2018 at Berkeley Heights Elementary School on August 16. The trio have since requested a jury trial.

Residents in the Eastern Panhandle say they understand that everyone has a right to a trial.

“It’s a community saying, we’re not going to accept this for our children,” Martinsburg resident, Beverley Brown said.

On October, 4, 2018, concerned parent Amber Pack placed an audio recording device in her autistic, non-verbal, daughter’s hair, which authorities say did record evidence of verbal abuse.

We reached out to the former employees’ attorney, Christian Riddell, who had no comment.

Pack’s attorney, Ben Salango, says the family simply wants justice for their now 7-year-old Adri who he says is flourishing in her new school.

Martinsburg resident Wayne Banks says, he “just [hopes] justice prevails.”

No hearings have been set yet, that’s according to Prosecuting Attorney Catie Wilkes Deligatti. She adds, none of the accused employees are incarcerated.