Former Berkeley County School employees scheduled to be in court

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Three former employees of Berkeley County Schools are scheduled for a status hearing in the Berkeley County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Christina Lester, a former Berkeley Heights Elementary teacher, and her two teaching aides, Kristin Douty and June Yurish were arrested in August for failing to report suspected abuse or neglect in regards to an incident that occurred in October of 2018, according to Martinsburg Police.

The three suspects were in court for a status hearing on November 21 where the prosecution was given 10 days to respond to the defense’s memorandum regarding the disqualification of joint representation.

