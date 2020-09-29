Food truck education teaches students using a hands-on approach

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — Blue Ridge Community and Technical College has included food truck education through their Catering and Hospitality program.

“It’s really tough to have a brick and mortar in this day and age and you have to drive customers to those establishments, but you can actually drive the truck to the people now so that’s a really great positive,” said Steven Weiss, Associate Dean of Hospitality and Culinary Arts.

The college’s Bruin Express food truck gives students the chance to learn how to operate the truck while also developing dishes for the truck’s menu. A permanent menu item features a cookie that was created as a collaborative effort between the Culinary and Mechatronics departments, using software to create a cookie-cutter.

The food truck is currently operating between campus locations and is available to be reserved for events.