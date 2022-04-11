CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia has added yet another exciting act to its growing concert series this year.

The State Fair made a Facebook post earlier today announcing the addition of popular artist Flo Rida to the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Concert Series on, August 19.

Tickets for the fair will go on sale Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 10 a.m., and will only be available via ETIX at https://statefairofwv.com/events/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.