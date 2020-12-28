Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former WV Delegate Gene Haynes

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Flags will be flown at half-staff tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Wood County in honor of former delegate Gene A. Haynes

Haynes died on Dec. 19. He was a Parkersburg native and was elected in the West Virginia House of Delegated in 1970, serving for three terms. He was also elected delegate to the Republican National Committee for multiple presidential nominating conventions.