MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — If you depend on public transportation in the State of West Virginia, cross your fingers. Washington has rules to keep the buses rolling — rules the state does not like.

The federal money comes with strings attached — to help us get through the pandemic, Washington sent lots of cash to states and localities. The Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority, for example, gets its share, but the check isn’t exactly in the mail.

“We are not in compliance with our federal law through the Department of Labor that says we have to do collective bargaining,” said Elaine Bartoldson, executive director of the Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority.

They are not in compliance because West Virginia has a law on its books to prevent transit system employees from unionizing.

“If it’s not passed, the potential of losing millions of dollars of federal funding for public transit is at our doorstep,” Bartoldson explained.

It’s not just the booming eastern panhandle that is affected.

“We have five agencies in the state that serve Huntington, Charleston, Parkersburg, Clarksburg and here in the eastern panhandle. They are all on the cusp of losing their federal dollars,” said Bartoldson.

Those are the five largest public transit systems in the state. What if West Virginia can’t change its state law to draw down those federal dollars, which totals to $16 million?

“Transit employees — some will have to lose their job because those agencies will have to reduce to operate within their funding,” said Bartoldson.

The layoffs would amount to hundreds of jobs in those regions. Governor Jim Justice supports the bill to help public transportation.

Late Friday, the House of Delegates in Charleston has passed the bill to waive the labor restriction for transit systems in the state. That bill now goes to the State Senate next week.