Five eastern panhandle Eagle Scouts plot their futures

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — In the eastern panhandle, 5 young men have made their mark in scouting in the eastern panhandle. They have achieved the highest honor in scouting.

Jason Ashman is graduating from Jefferson High School and is off to Purdue University. He can tell you what makes being an eagle scout so special.

“You’ll learn things from work ethic, how to be trustworthy, how to really bond with the people around you and your fellow scouts and you’ll create memories that will last a lifetime from camping to helping each other out — it’s really all the memories that are the most important part of this journey,” Ashman said.

Thomas Inman from Spring Mills High loves the camping experience of being a scout and says it has taught him the importance of teamwork.

“Whenever we go and make a list of something we need to do,” Inman explained. “Everybody pitches in and it makes it all that much better.”

For Nathaniel Meske, a classmate of Inman’s at Spring Mills High, it’s off to Virginia Tech next year to study mechanical engineering. The best part of scouting as far as he is concerned?

“I think the really special thing is just a good group of guys and just go out and have fun in the world,” Meske said.

For David Kamp of Martinsburg High, reaching the rank of Eagle Scout was special for David Kamp of Martinsburg High family and friends.

“The best thing about getting my Eagle Scout was seeing how happy it made my mom,” Kamp said. “Really, just all the memories, everything I’ve made with the guys. Just the years we’ve been going at this. Really, just such an accomplishment.”

Eli Simpson is about to be an EMT and firefighter, then maybe off to the Air Force. His journey to Eagle started as a young Cub Scout. Protecting the environment through scouting is special to him.

“Being able to help the community, cleaning up the secondary water source for Shepherdstown was really impactful for me,” Simpson said.

Over the weekend, these five young men were inducted into the Scout’s Court of Honor.