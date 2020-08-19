Five arrested in Allegany County

Five people were arrested in Allegany County. Two of the five people are facing multiple burglary charges. The rest of those arrested were charged with possession of drug and other drug paraphernalia.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Front Street residence in Westernport, Maryland after a two month long investigation.

Austin Harrison and Meredith Grimm are the main suspects in a string of burglaries in the Franklin, Westernport, and Georges creek area.

Both are facing criminal charges for first degree burglary, theft between one thousand five hundred dollars and twenty five thousand dollars, and burglary in the fourth degree for dwelling. While the investigation is ongoing, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office anticipates that several burglaries and thefts will be closed as a result of the investigation.

Samantha Kessel of Westernport, Md, Tianna Haslacker of Romney, W. Va, and Tyler Harris of Keyser, W. Va.were also arrested when the warrant was carried out for possession of methamphetamines and heroin as well as possession of paraphernalia for controlled dangerous substances. On top of the burglary charges, Harrison and Grimm are being charged with possession of paraphernalia and heroin.

When these arrests were announced, deputies were assisting authorities in West Virginia with search warrants that were being carried out in West Virginia from information that was determined during this investigation.