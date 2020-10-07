Five additional COVID-19 deaths, only one county remains orange

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting five more West Virginians have died from COVID-19 and more than 200 new positive cases within the past 24 hours.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 56-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year-old female from Harrison County, and an 81-year-old male from Fayette County. There are now 369 COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia.

According to the WV DHHR County Alert System map, only one county, Upshur County remains orange. Berkeley, Harrison, Doddridge, Nicholas, Boone, Logan and Mingo County are gold. All other counties are yellow or green.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, state health officials confirmed 203 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state has reported a total of 17,139 cases of the virus with 4,327 active cases. As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, 12,443 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (116), Berkeley (1,148), Boone (262), Braxton (16), Brooke (124), Cabell (930), Calhoun (28), Clay (43), Doddridge (36), Fayette (664), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (138), Hampshire (112), Hancock (160), Hardy (95), Harrison (473), Jackson (298), Jefferson (463), Kanawha (2,965), Lewis (42), Lincoln (191), Logan (673), Marion (311), Marshall (186), Mason (151), McDowell (96), Mercer (441), Mineral (179), Mingo (414), Monongalia (2,119), Monroe (155), Morgan (67), Nicholas (129), Ohio (392), Pendleton (54), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (162), Putnam (647), Raleigh (571), Randolph (281), Ritchie (13), Roane (59), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (146), Wayne (425), Webster (9), Wetzel (65), Wirt (12), Wood (387), Wyoming (130).