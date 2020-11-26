Fishers of Men food pantry continues tradition of giving



CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It wasn’t yet 1 p.m., and Fishers of Men Church and Food Pantry already had a line formed outside.

“We went up about 150 in dinners from Easter to this giveaway because a lot of people are shut-in, they can’t get what they need to cook, they may not have money to get what they need to cook,” said Tiffany Brashear, the pastor at Fishers of Men in South Charleston.

Earlier in the day, a few Putnam County Girl Scouts picked up 377 of the 500-plus hot Thanksgiving meals the church cooked to deliver to seniors.

“We need to share love because some of us are more fortunate than others,” said Katherine and Rachel with Putnam County Girl Scouts troop 1130.

Most of those meals were dropped off at the high-rise facilities for seniors throughout Kanawha County.

“They’re forgotten about, and a lot of them don’t have families and we want to make sure they have a hot meal for the holidays,” said Brashear.

The Girl Scouts got a service patch from Brashear, who says it reminded her of her Girl Scout days with the Christian “joy bells.”

A tradition of giving that she’s now helping pass on to younger generations.

Fishers of Men Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m.

A Christmas meal distribution will also take place this year.