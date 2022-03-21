CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A community center in Jefferson County will be receiving free solar panels. This is all thanks to the Mountain View Solar Panel Community Giveback Program.

The African American Community-Associated of Jefferson County (AACAJC) is a nonprofit a part of the program. The giveback program allows people who buy solar panels from the company to have the option to donate a solar panel to a nonprofit free of charge.

Town,” Danny Chiotos, sales, and marketing developer of Mountain View Solar continued.

AACAJC will be placing the panels on the historical Fishermen’s Hall in Charles Town. Organizers told WDVM how adding this new feature will benefit the community.

“So in case of a power outage, people that have medicines that require refrigeration because we hope to have a medical fridge installed here. They also can come here to charge their phones, laptops, and things like that,” Daphe Wahl, President of Fishermen’s Hall said.

The panels are expected to be installed by June.

To learn more about Mountain View Solar, or if you have a nonprofit that you would like to enroll in the program you can visit their website.