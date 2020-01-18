Fishermen break 2 different WV state fishing records in January

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State records for grass carp and blue catfish were broken earlier this month by two West Virginia fishermen, the Division of Natural Resources announced Thursday.

Zachary Adkins, of Cabins, caught a 53.1-inch, 59-pound grass carp at Warden Lake in Hardy County on Jan. 3. Adkins used a large swimbait to catch the fish, which broke the previous length record of 50.75 inches. William Tucker still holds the weight record with a 71.69-pound grass carp caught at Warden Lake in 2005, DNR officials said.

Zachary Adkins and his state record grass carp catch at Warden Lake

Courtesy of the WV Dept. of Commerce

Justin Conner, of Culloden, caught a 49.84-inch, 58.38-pound blue catfish on the Ohio River in Mason County on Jan. 11, officials said. Conner used cut shad to catch the fish, which broke the previous length record of 47.75 inches. Mark Blauvelt continues to hold the weight record with a 59.74-pound blue catfish caught on the Ohio River in 2016.

Justin Conner with his state record blue catfish

Courtesy of the WV Dept. of Commerce

In Oct. 2019, a Preston County man set a state record for chain pickerel.

Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records listed in the fishing regulations, available at license agents and online. A record catch should be reported to the district fisheries biologist in the nearest DNR district office as soon as possible, officials said.