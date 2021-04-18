First-ever WV Law Enforcement Career Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia law enforcement departments and the FBI’s Pittsburgh office held the first-ever Law Enforcement Career Day with hopes of getting young adults interested in the law enforcement field.

“You know, maybe just want to have a conversation with some law enforcement people about some things that concern you…we don’t shy away from the questions,” said Tony Rausa, Supervisor Special Agent, Charleston Office.

More than 30 different federal, state, county, and local agencies were here to answer questions. The career day was held to help the current recruiting crisis all law enforcement agencies are dealing with.

“These events are extremely important to us because right now recruiting is one of our biggest issues,” said Trooper Tiffani Huffman, West Virginia State Police.

Local agencies are hopeful with todays turnout they will be able to fill some crucial positions.

“We are about 20 people short right now, so hopefully soon we’ll fill those 20 positions. And then after that we have Retirement coming up, so we’ll probably have another 20 retirings,” said Fire Marshall Richard Symns, Charleston Police Department.

And people who attended the event were thankful.

“It’s been pretty informative and I’ve Kinda understood specifically what I might be interested in,” said Bradyn Damron, a Bridgevalley Student.

A second WV Law Enforcement Career Day will be held May 15th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mountwest Community and Technical College.