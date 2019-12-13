First da Vinci XI Surgical System comes to Eastern Panhandle

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– If you’re needing surgery in the Eastern Panhandle, you may have an opportunity to receive a more minimally invasive surgery performed by a da Vinci surgeon.

At WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center, the brand new da Vinci XI Surgical System can help surgeons perform open and laparoscopic surgeries with advanced capabilities, all while improving patient care. The robotic technology requires only a few tiny incisions and offers greater vision, precision and control for the surgeon through the entire procedure.

“What’s really unique about robotic surgery is that you have less pain and shorter recovery time and the advantage is a great visualization for the operating surgeon which makes a safer and more efficient surgery.” said General Surgeon Dr. Mazin Shackour. “So, it’s laparoscopic surgery on steroids.”

The da Vinci XI Surgical System at the WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center is the only one of its kind in the Eastern Panhandle.