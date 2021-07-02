Fireworks woes: personal fireworks may fizzle due to national shortage

BUNKER HILL, W. Va. (WDVM) — With the Fourth of July just around the corner, many will turn to an at-home fireworks display rather than heading out to one in their community. Finding fireworks might be a struggle for some West Virginians.

The owner of a local fireworks store is recommending you to buy your fireworks now. Drew Saikin, owner of Fireworks Now in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, says the longer you wait, the less likely you’ll be able to find any fireworks for your Fourth of July celebrations.

“Waiting for the last minute could lead to people being disappointed.” Drew Saikin, owner, Fireworks Now

Saikin says there is around a 35% shortage of fireworks in the United States over this past year. He explained last year was the biggest year in the history of fireworks sales as many turned to at-home displays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So every fireworks retailer in the country was pretty much wiped out of product,” Saikin said. “So everybody had to reorder the factories in China weren’t running at 100%, 100% of the time, that created the shortage.”

Saikin also said while his stores still have fireworks in stock, the varieties might be limited. He explained parts of the production chain have been stressed by COVID-19. He says the pandemic has not only shut down borders and shipping routes, but also the factories which produce the fireworks and their necessary components.

He explained his stock comes from an abundance of caution that was taken at the beginning of the year. He worked with Chinese and domestic suppliers, some as far as Missouri and Nebraska, to ensure he would have fireworks to sell for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

“We faced a shortage of individual products. There are products that we sell every year that we don’t have,” Saikin said. “There are segments of the market that are very, very light and as we get closer to the fourth, we’re starting to run out on. A thing as simple as fuse is almost non-existent anywhere in the country.”

With the prospect of a fireworks shortage, some people are looking to stock up for next year’s dazzling display. Wayne Scott drove about three hours to Bunker Hill from Virginia to buy fireworks. He wasn’t aware of the shortage but doesn’t want to risk his fireworks supply for next year.

“Yeah, I would consider stocking up for next year if that’s gonna be the case. I’d probably get some extra,” Scott said. “I mean I won’t do enough to do two different shows [this year] but I’d definitely get some extra. I’ll start working now for next year.”

It’s always recommended to follow all safety instructions before lighting your fireworks and keep a bucket of water nearby to extinguish any errant flames.