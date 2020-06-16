Firehouse Subs employee fired over racist receipt name

"I didn't know what to do, something like that had never happened to me before. It read 'ghetto.'"

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — On April 7, 2020, Martinsburg Resident Shikera Burns ordered a sandwich from Foxcroft Avenue’s Firehouse Subs. On the receipt, she noticed a word where her name should be.

For unknown reasons, an employee put the word “ghetto” on her receipt.

“At first I was feeling kind of uneasy about it because I really didn’t know what to do, this has really never happened to me before,” said Burns.

Since then, Burns and her mother Shanbrae Redman posted on social media to demand justice against the racist action. Firehouse Subs has since released a statement regarding the incident:

“We have just learned of the situation today [June 9]. This is completely unacceptable behavior and the employee who handled the ticket is no longer employed at Firehouse Subs. The local restaurant owner is taking action so that everyone on the team is aware that these actions will not be tolerated.”

Courtesy: Shikera Burns

“It really broke my heart, I felt bad for Shikera to have to go through this,” said Redman. “She’s a young second-year college student and having to put up with something like racism now in 2020 is really disturbing.”

Shikera and her mother say they wanted to show the world racism can happen any day at any place, and although it happened two months ago, they want any African-American who hears their story to know change is coming.

“They should’ve done more about it, just firing someone is nothing they can get a new job and do it to someone else,” said Burns.

“I am glad they are taking steps but when people get employed now maybe they should get some kind of class or education on cultural differences and I think that would go a long way.” said Redman.

Since then, Redman claims the Martinsburg Firehouse Sub Manager did make contact with her and deeply apologized, saying the incident was never reported to her and the employee has been fired. But, change will happen so everyone of every background feels safe coming to the establishment.

